In his tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Andrew Putnam carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Putnam missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
