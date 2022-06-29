How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Andrew Putnam carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Putnam missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

