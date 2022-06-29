How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 88 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Lahiri has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Lahiri did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
