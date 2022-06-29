Skip to main content

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 88 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lahiri's Statistics

  • Lahiri has completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last six rounds, Lahiri has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • Lahiri did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+6

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

6

-3

$303,750

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

15

-10

$104,187

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

