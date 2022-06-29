Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 88 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri has completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Lahiri has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Lahiri did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

