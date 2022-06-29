How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Arjun Atwal enters play in Silvis, Illinois trying for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Mexico Open

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Atwal's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Atwal has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Atwal failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 71 +4 $13,195 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

