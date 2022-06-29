How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Arjun Atwal enters play in Silvis, Illinois trying for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Atwal's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Atwal has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Atwal has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Atwal failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
