How to Watch Austin Cook at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 coming off a 63rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Cook struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
