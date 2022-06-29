How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Austin Smotherman missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Smotherman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)