How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Austin Smotherman plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Austin Smotherman missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Smotherman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150

