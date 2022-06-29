How to Watch Ben Crane at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 63rd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Crane's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Crane has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Crane has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Crane didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
