How to Watch Ben Kohles at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Ben Kohles struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kohles has finished below par twice.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kohles has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2013, Kohles failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
