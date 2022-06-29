How to Watch Ben Kohles at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

At the Travelers Championship, Ben Kohles struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run

Kohles' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kohles has finished below par twice.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kohles has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2013, Kohles failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

