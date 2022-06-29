How to Watch Bill Haas at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas will compete in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 25th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Haas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+9
$0
