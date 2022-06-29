How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt will play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his most recent tournament he placed 53rd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting +1 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Van Pelt failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
