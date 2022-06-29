How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Bo Van Pelt hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt will play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his most recent tournament he placed 53rd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting +1 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Van Pelt failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0

