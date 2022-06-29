How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 18th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Hagy played this course (2021), he placed 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
