How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Hagy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 18th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Hagy played this course (2021), he placed 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

