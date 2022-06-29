How to Watch Brandon Wu at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Brandon Wu struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
