Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot at the 15th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brandt Snedeker enters play in Silvis, Illinois trying for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Travelers Championship

How to Watch Brandt Snedeker at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Snedeker's Statistics

Snedeker has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

