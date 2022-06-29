Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd finished 18th in the John Deere Classic in 2019, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Todd's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, Todd placed 18th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
3
-8
$579,600
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
