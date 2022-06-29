Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd finished 18th in the John Deere Classic in 2019, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Todd's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, Todd placed 18th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 3 -8 $579,600 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 64 -2 $15,768

