How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Brett Drewitt struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's looking for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2017, Drewitt failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
73
+4
$14,527
