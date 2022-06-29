How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brett Drewitt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the Travelers Championship, Brett Drewitt struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's looking for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Drewitt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2017, Drewitt failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 73 +4 $14,527

Regional restrictions apply.