At the RBC Canadian Open, Brian Davis struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Brian Davis at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Davis' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2019, Davis missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
