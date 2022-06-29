How to Watch Brian Gay at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Brian Gay finished the weekend at -3, good for a 51st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Brian Gay at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gay's Statistics
- Gay has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Gay has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Gay played this course (2021), he placed 64th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
