How to Watch Brian Gay at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Benton Harbor, Michigan, USA; Brian Gay tees off on the thirteenth hole during the final round of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Brian Gay finished the weekend at -3, good for a 51st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Brian Gay at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gay's Statistics

Gay has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Gay has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time Gay played this course (2021), he placed 64th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

