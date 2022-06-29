How to Watch Brian Stuard at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 30 - July 3, Brian Stuard will aim to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -15 and finished eighth at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Stuard placed eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)