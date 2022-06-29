How to Watch Brian Stuard at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 30 - July 3, Brian Stuard will aim to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -15 and finished eighth at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Stuard placed eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0

