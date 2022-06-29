Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541

