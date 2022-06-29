How to Watch Brice Garnett at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)