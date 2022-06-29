How to Watch Callum Tarren at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Tarren's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
