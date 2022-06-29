How to Watch Callum Tarren at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Callum Tarren lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tarren's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790

Regional restrictions apply.