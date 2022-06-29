How to Watch Cameron Champ at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Cameron Champ plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ shot -14 and took 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Champ's Statistics

Champ has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Champ has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2021, Champ's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 11th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

