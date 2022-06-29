How to Watch Cameron Champ at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ shot -14 and took 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Champ's Statistics
- Champ has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Champ has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In 2021, Champ's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)