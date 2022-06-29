How to Watch Cameron Davis at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis, the No. 83 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 55th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Davis' Statistics

Davis will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Davis has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

The last time Davis played this course (2021), he finished 55th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.