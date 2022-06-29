How to Watch Cameron Davis at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Davis, the No. 83 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 55th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Davis' Statistics
- Davis will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Davis has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time Davis played this course (2021), he finished 55th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
