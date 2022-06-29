How to Watch Cameron Percy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Percy shot -14 and finished 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Percy's Statistics
- Percy has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Percy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Percy's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
