How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Villegas' last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)