May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 131 in the world.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ramey's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Ramey has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100

Regional restrictions apply.