How to Watch Chad Ramey at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 131 in the world.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Ramey's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Ramey has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
