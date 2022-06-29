How to Watch Charles Howell III at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charles Howel III plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III placed 23rd in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -12 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Howell III's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Howell III golfed this course (2021), he placed 23rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0

