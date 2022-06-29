How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman, the No. 174 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2017, Hoffman finished 39th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 66 +7 $17,892 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0

