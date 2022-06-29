How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman, the No. 174 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoffman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2017, Hoffman finished 39th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
66
+7
$17,892
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
