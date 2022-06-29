How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Chase Seiffert will aim to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 28th at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seiffert's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Seiffert has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Seiffert last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 28th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.