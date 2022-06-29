How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Chase Seiffert will aim to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 28th at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Seiffert's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Seiffert has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Seiffert last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 28th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
