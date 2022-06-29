Cheng Tsung Pan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan walks up the sixth fairway uring the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan hits the course in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Pan's Statistics

Pan has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Pan failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910

