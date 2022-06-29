Cheng Tsung Pan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan hits the course in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Pan failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
