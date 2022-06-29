How to Watch Chez Reavie at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Chez Reavie plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Chez Reavie ended the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Reavie has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In 2021, Reavie's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825

