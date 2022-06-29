How to Watch Chez Reavie at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Chez Reavie ended the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Reavie has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In 2021, Reavie's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
