Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chris Naegel of Wildwood Missouri prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Chris Naegel is in fifth position with a score of -5.

How to Watch Chris Naegel at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Naegel's Statistics

Naegel has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.

Naegel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511

