How to Watch Chris Naegel at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Chris Naegel is in fifth position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Chris Naegel at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Naegel's Statistics
- Naegel has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Naegel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
