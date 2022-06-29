How to Watch Chris Stroud at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Stroud looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he finished fourth shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stroud's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Stroud has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stroud has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.
- Stroud last played this course in 2019, placing fourth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
35
+1
$36,563
Regional restrictions apply.
