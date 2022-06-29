Skip to main content

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Stroud looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he finished fourth shooting -17 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Stroud's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Stroud has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Stroud has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.
  • Stroud last played this course in 2019, placing fourth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

49

-5

$21,089

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

-4

$0

November 18-21

The RSM Classic

MC

+1

$0

November 11-14

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

35

+1

$36,563

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


