How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 75 in the world, and is seeking better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Travelers Championship

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000

