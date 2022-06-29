How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 75 in the world, and is seeking better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Travelers Championship
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)