How to Watch D.A. Points at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.
How to Watch D.A. Points at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Points' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Points has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Points has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Points didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
