How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he finished 58th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Trahan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Trahan has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Trahan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Trahan played this course (2021), he placed 58th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
59
-2
$8,436
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
