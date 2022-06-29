How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 30, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; D.J. Trahan tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Trahan looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he finished 58th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Trahan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Trahan has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Trahan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Trahan played this course (2021), he placed 58th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 59 -2 $8,436 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC -3 $0

