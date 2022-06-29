How to Watch David Hearn at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Hearn hits his second shot on the eleventh hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

David Hearn placed 50th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch David Hearn at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Hearn's Statistics

Hearn has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Hearn last played this course in 2021, finishing 50th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

