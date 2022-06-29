How to Watch David Lingmerth at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, David Lingmerth concluded the weekend at +10, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Lingmerth missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
