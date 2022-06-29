How to Watch David Lingmerth at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, David Lingmerth concluded the weekend at +10, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Lingmerth's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Lingmerth missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0

