How to Watch David Lipsky at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lipsky watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 198 in the world.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

