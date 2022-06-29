How to Watch David Skinns at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch David Skinns at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
