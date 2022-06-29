How to Watch David Skinns at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; David Skinns plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch David Skinns at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

