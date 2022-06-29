How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Dawie Van Der Walt will aim to build upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2016, he shot -9 and finished 34th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par six times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Der Walt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Van Der Walt competed at this course (2016), he finished 34th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 70 +8 $18,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 81 -6 $16,562 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0

