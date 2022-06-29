How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Dawie Van Der Walt will aim to build upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2016, he shot -9 and finished 34th at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par six times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Der Walt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Van Der Walt competed at this course (2016), he finished 34th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
