Denny McCarthy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Denny McCarthy chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy hits the course in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV

McCarthy's Statistics

McCarthy has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, McCarthy missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146

