How to Watch Derek Ernst at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Derek Ernst hits his second shot from the eleventh fairway during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ernst seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished 34th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2016.

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ernst's Statistics

Ernst has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Ernst last played at TPC Deere Run in 2016 and finished 34th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +14 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 37 -12 $16,625

Regional restrictions apply.