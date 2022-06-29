How to Watch Derek Ernst at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Derek Ernst seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished 34th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2016.
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Ernst's Statistics
- Ernst has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Ernst last played at TPC Deere Run in 2016 and finished 34th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+14
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
37
-12
$16,625
