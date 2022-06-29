How to Watch Doc Redman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman enters play in Silvis, Illinois looking for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Travelers Championship
How to Watch Doc Redman at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Redman's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Redman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Redman struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
