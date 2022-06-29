How to Watch Doc Redman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman enters play in Silvis, Illinois looking for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Travelers Championship

How to Watch Doc Redman at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Redman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Redman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Redman struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360

