How to Watch Doug Ghim at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Doug Ghim hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim finished 18th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ghim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Ghim competed at this course (2021), he placed 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.