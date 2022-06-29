How to Watch Doug Ghim at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim finished 18th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Ghim competed at this course (2021), he placed 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
