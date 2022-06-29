Skip to main content

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli looks to show better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run

Frittelli's Statistics

  • Frittelli has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Frittelli did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

61

+3

$19,314

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

35

+1

$41,832

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

69

-10

$18,564

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

46

+6

$26,670

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
(Start your free trial today!)
