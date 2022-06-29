How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli looks to show better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Frittelli did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
