Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli looks to show better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Frittelli did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670

