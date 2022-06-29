How to Watch Dylan Wu at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu (left) and Justin Lower (right) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the Travelers Championship, Dylan Wu struggled, missing the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's looking for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wu has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.