How to Watch Dylan Wu at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Dylan Wu struggled, missing the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's looking for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wu has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
