How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo struggled, missing the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Grillo's Statistics
- Grillo has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Grillo has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
