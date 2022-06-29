How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Fabian Gomez hits a fairway shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Fabian Gomez tries for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Gomez's Statistics

Gomez has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Gomez did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +2 $0

