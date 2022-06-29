How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Fabian Gomez tries for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Gomez's Statistics
- Gomez has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gomez did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
