Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at The Country Club of Brookline following a 63rd-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Murray's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Murray has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Murray has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Murray failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 63 +18 $36,843 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

