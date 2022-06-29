How to Watch Grayson Murray at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at The Country Club of Brookline following a 63rd-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Murray's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Murray has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Murray has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Murray failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
