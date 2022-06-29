How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Greyson Sigg waits to play on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better result June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sigg has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.