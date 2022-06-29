How to Watch Harry Higgs at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs will appear in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 70th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
